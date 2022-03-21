Toronto never lacks in the food department. A huge Asian night market is coming to the city next month.

Taking over the old Annex Food Hall at 384 Bloor Street, Superfresh is the newest food spot featuring Asian-led and -owned businesses across Toronto.

Food, drinks, live music and more! Though the full lineup of vendors has yet to be released, attendees can expect eats from Joybird Fried Chicken, Big Beef Bowl, The Good Goods, Auntie’s Supply and more.