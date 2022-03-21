TO Food and Drink Fest is coming to Toronto this April
Mar 21 2022, 7:45 pm
Get ready to eat your heart out. A three-day massive food and drink festival is coming to Toronto next month.
TO Food and Drink is coming to the city from April 22 to 24 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
Attendees will be able to try some delicious eats from over 150 of the best food and drink brands.
From local chefs to world-renowned names, guests are in for a treat – literally! While you eat and drink, a DJ will be blasting the best tunes throughout the weekend.
Tickets are now on sale for the three-day event. Schedules for exhibitors, guest speakers, and workshops will be released soon.