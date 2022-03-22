Toronto is now home to a new pizza spot that serves up Caribbean flavours and creative combinations in every pie.

Caribbean Slice opened its doors at 1764 Eglinton Avenue West on March 19 and its grand opening was a massive success.

The turnout was so big that the shop had to close the next day, according to an Instagram post. They had no more inventory and needed to prep.

Its popularity is not much of a shocker given its pizza combinations sounds too good to be true. Its menu includes choices like their Jerk Chicken pizza, Ackee and Salt Fish pizza, Oxtail pizza, Jerk Seafood pizza and more.

Guests can customize their own pizza with a list of toppings like mango, plantains, Pineapple Curry Chicken, bully beef and so much more. For the full menu, click here.

“We just want to take the time to say thank to everyone that came out and supported us. No words can describe what it means,” read a post from the restaurant on Instagram.

“We served just under 100 orders from 11 am to 9 pm straight. We want to say thank you to everyone that waited hours to even get food. It was overwhelming but we are grateful.”

They have since reopened and are eager to continue thriving off the support of the community.

If you’re driving down Eg. West and looking for something new to try, you can find Caribbean Slice a few steps west from Dufferin Street.