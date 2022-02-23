A Jamaican patty festival is coming to Toronto this summer

What better way to celebrate Patty Day in the city than with the announcement of the official “Toronto Patty Festival” coming to Little Jamaica this summer.

Mark your calendars because the Afro-Caribbean Farmers’ Market and York-Eglinton BIA will be hosting a patty fest on August 6.

Happy Jamaican #PattyDay #Toronto! To celebrate this landmark day, we are pleased to announce that the inaugural #TorontoPattyFest presented by the Afro-Caribbean Farmers’ Market & @yorkeglintonbia will take place on August 6, 2022 in the heart of #LittleJamaicaTO #EglintonWest! pic.twitter.com/eSum1NYCzX — York-Eglinton BIA (@YorkEglintonBIA) February 23, 2022

Though the city celebrates on February 23 due to the infamous “patty wars”, the national day of the delicious pastry is in August.

More details surrounding vendors and activities have yet to be released but the city can now look forward to a fun-filled event this summer 2022.