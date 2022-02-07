Three Toronto restaurants are behind the city's newest ghost kitchen

Three local Toronto restaurants are behind the city’s newest ghost kitchen, creating mouthwatering craft pizza.

Caspers Pizza is the newest concept brought to life by the teams at Pogue Mahone Pub & Kitchen, East of Brunswick Pub & Kitchen, and Dominion Pub & Kitchen.

The concept revolves around craft pizza, using local ingredients and a one-of-a-kind house-made dough. Casper’s uses poolish dough, which offers a more bubbly, crunchy quality that is similar to sourdough.

Their menu includes a ton of pizza combinations with playful names like Every Dude on Tinder, The Flying Dutchman, Ghostface Killah, Ghost Rider, and many more.

You might also like: Toronto's massive LCBO flagship store has over 4,000 different products

Toronto's Casa Loma to host its High Tea service for Family Day weekend

9 Toronto restaurants serving Valentine's Day feasts

To pair with your ‘za, Casper’s also has a wide selection of appetizers, canned ciders, seltzers, and local craft brews.

Caspers Pizza can be found on UberEats from Monday to Friday at their three locations: 777 Bay Street, 500 Queen Street East, and 720 Spadina Avenue. Hours vary depending on the location.