Lilly Singh stops at Toronto eateries on her latest trip this weekend

Canadian comedian Lilly Singh is back in Toronto and made sure to pay a visit to some local eateries in the area this past weekend.

The Scarborough native was in Mississauga on Saturday and stopped by Rick’s Good Eats to fuel up on some Punjabi-Canadian comfort food. According to the food joint, Singh ordered some Ras Malai Cheesecake Samosa’s with Fries Chaat, no tomatoes, of course.

Singh posed up with Rick himself for a photo op before sharing the picture on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

“No Toronto trip is complete without rolling through @ricksgoodeats to check the fam! So proud of @rickmatharu and @harjotghuman for not only surviving during a continuously tough pandemic but also thriving,” said Singh in the IG post.

“The spot is dope. The staff is lovely. The food is BEST. When I pass, bury me in fries chaat. IYKYK.”

The weekend wasn’t over just yet. On Sunday, Singh stopped by Toronto’s Members Only Waffle House for an order of their NSFW treats.

Singh shared the joyous moment on her Instagram story.

It looks like Singh is enjoying her time back home, whether paying an old friend a visit, treating herself to some local treats or enjoying the last bit of snow in the city.