Dundas West is locally known as one of Toronto’s coolest neighbourhoods, but now its appeal is internationally known.

Dundas West has been ranked the 12th coolest neighbourhood in the world right now by Time Out, a London-based magazine.

The rankings, which placed Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico, first out of 51 neighbourhoods, are based on the greatest places for fun, food, culture, and community.

“Nestled between Trinity Bellwoods and West Queen West, this stretch of Canada’s ‘city of neighbourhoods’ is a culture consumer’s paradise with boutique art galleries, snug bars, understated nightclubs, and enough cosy coffee shops to keep you buzzing along,” Time Out wrote of Dundas West.

A “cultural hotspot” with a large population of Portuguese and Brazilian immigrants, Dundas West is home to great delis and bakeries — think Caldense, Nosso Talho, and Nova Era — as well as upscale international eateries, like Antler, Founder, and Bernhardt’s.

You can find countless independent and specialty stores, including Rose City Goods, Three Fates, and Easy Tiger, and tons of hip bars and late-night favourites — Project Gigglewater, Lula Lounge, and Cocktail Bar, to name a few — throughout the neighbourhood.

The magazine recommends a visit during June’s Do West Fest, a 14-block festival of food, shopping, and culture that serves as Toronto’s official kick-off to summer.

According to Time Out, the perfect day in Dundas West plays out as follows:

“After waking up in this trendy rental loft that reflects the area’s arty inhabitants, head to brunch at The Federal, Milou, or just south to the newly opened location of BB’s Diner. Check out the art and enjoy a cocktail at Cry Baby Gallery and cap off your evening with dancing at Mahjong Bar or karaoke at Bar Mordecai.”

Whatever Dundas Street is renamed, the magazine states that “right now, Dundas West is Toronto’s place to be.”

As the 12th coolest neighbourhood in the world, Dundas West ranked just behind Shawlands in Glasgow, UK, and was slightly cooler than Vila Madalena in São Paulo, Brazil.

Montreal’s Mile End was the highest-ranked Canadian neighbourhood, taking fifth place overall. West End in Vancouver also made the list, coming in at 25.

The rankings of the 51 coolest neighbourhoods in the world are part of the magazine’s annual Time Out Index survey.

As part of this year’s survey, more than 20,000 city-dwellers were asked about the coolest spots in their city right now. Their views were then combined with expert input from Time Out‘s global network of local editors and writers.

“It’s been a rough few years for the world at large – but in many ways, a fantastic one for neighbourhoods,” Time Out wrote of the rankings.

“Although we haven’t been able to travel the world as freely as we once did, billions of us have been spending more time than ever closer to home. And in many of the world’s greatest cities, the result has been a full-blown neighbourhood renaissance.”

The top 10 coolest neighbourhoods in the world:

Colonia Americana (Guadalajara, Mexico) Cais do Sodré (Lisbon, Portugal) Wat Bo Village (Siem Reap, Cambodia) Ridgewood (New York City, USA) Mile End (Montreal, Canada) Barrio Logan (San Diego, USA) Shimokitazawa (Tokyo, Japan) Cliftonville (Margate, UK) Barrio Yungay (Santiago, Chile) Cours Julien (Marseille, France)

Check out the complete list here.