Montreal district earns top 5 spot on list of world's coolest neighbourhoods

According to a new Time Out report, Montreal is home to not only the coolest neighbourhood in Canada, but one of the most happening areas on earth.

Time Out’s new list of the world’s 51 coolest neighbourhoods features Montreal’s Mile End district in fifth place, sandwiched between Ridgewood, New York, and Barrio Logan, San Diego. Rankings were based on a poll of 20,000 “city-dwellers” and local experts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voici Le Mile-End (@mileendmtl)

As stated in the report by Time Out editor Laura Osborne, the perfect day in the Mile End is as follows:

“Café Olimpico cortado in hand, grab fresh bagels (you decide where from – it’s all good ’round here) and stems from Dragon Flowers (look for the network of hanging bird cages). Peruse Papeterie & Photocopie Zoubris and Drawn & Quarterly for all things writing-related, then grab a casual bite (think: jerk chicken and mango salad) from Lucki Delite. After a show at Casa Del Popolo, save room for the full-court press at Kabinet (cornichons, caviar service and creme brulée), and wash it all down with cocktails at Le Sparrow; bubbles at the Cardinal Tea Room or karaoke at Bishop & Bagg.”

Despite Wellington in Verdun being named “the coolest street in the world” by Time Out back in August, only the Plateau-Mont-Royal stretch managed to earn a spot on the global scale this time. Other Canadian spots on the list included Dundas West in Toronto (12) and West End in Vancouver (25).

To read the entire report, you can visit Time Out’s website.