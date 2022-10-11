Last Year, Mount Pleasant, a bustling Vancouver neighbourhood, was named the 40th coolest in the world.

This year, Vancouver has once again made Time Out’s list of coolest neighbourhoods in the world, but this time it’s Vancouver’s West End that has earned the list’s 25th slot.

Restaurants, bars, and the infrastructure in the area are a few reasons why Time Out — a hospitality media group — placed the West End so highly, and they’ve also described the perfect West End day.

Time Out accurately points out that there is a lot of “west” named locales in and around Metro Vancouver. For example, there’s West Vancouver, the West Side of Vancouver, and the West End.

The West End encompasses Davie Village, the thriving shopping district on Robson Street,

and is also the gateway to Stanley Park and some of Vancouver’s most popular beaches.

Basically, the West End is everything west of Burrard Street and south of Coal Harbour.

“Once a quiet enclave for the elite, the West End is now boisterous,” says Time Out.

Time Out also gave a special shoutout to Little Sister’s Book & Art Emporium, as well as the bars known for “serving all types of folks along Davie Street.”

According to Time Out, you “can’t beat Denman and Robson” streets when it comes to dining and shopping.

“Robson skews high-end, while Denman is the place for hole-in-the-wall eats. But the real colour here is provided by mother nature.”

Time Out’s perfect West End day

Time Out suggests that the perfect day in the West End comprises motels, bikes, pastries, and a night at the club.

They suggest staying at The Burrard; a ’50s motel turned into a boutique spot. Next, Time Out suggests grabbing a bike and heading for the Stanley Park Seawall, carb-loading at Tartine Bread and Pies, then riding all around Stanley Park before making your way to Kingyo on Denman for some Japanese eats before finishing the night at Celebrities.

Do you agree that this is the perfect day in the West End? Let us know in the comments.

The top 10 coolest neighbourhoods in the world:

Colonia Americana (Guadalajara, Mexico) Cais do Sodré (Lisbon, Portugal) Wat Bo Village (Siem Reap, Cambodia) Ridgewood (New York City, USA) Mile End (Montreal, Canada) Barrio Logan (San Diego, USA) Shimokitazawa (Tokyo, Japan) Cliftonville (Margate, UK) Barrio Yungay (Santiago, Chile) Cours Julien (Marseille, France)

See the complete list here.