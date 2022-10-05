Two Toronto hotels ranked amongst the best in Canada

If you’re planning a trip to Toronto, or a fall staycation, you can stay at some of the best hotels in Canada.

Condé Nast Traveller has released its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, consisting of the best hotels, resorts, spas, cities, airports, and travel fixers around the world.

“[This year] was the year we really embraced travel again after pretty much two years of enforced abstinence,” the magazine wrote of its rankings.

“It’s clear that [readers were] intent on making up for lost time.”

Amongst the winners of the best hotels in Canada are two Toronto stays. The 10 winners each received a score out of 100 based on readers’ overall average levels of satisfaction.

With a score of 97.36, The Hazleton Hotel took third place. The 77 rooms and suites within the Yorkville hotel were designed by Yabu Pushelberg and feature luxurious details and finishes. The hotel is also home to One Restaurant and its perfect people-watching patio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hazelton Hotel Toronto (@hazeltonto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hazelton Hotel Toronto (@hazeltonto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hazelton Hotel Toronto (@hazeltonto)

Sixth place went to 1 Hotel Toronto, which earned a score of 94.96. A sustainable urban retreat, the 1 Hotel draws inspiration from the city’s diverse natural environment. Guest rooms offer sweeping views of the skyline, and there are four dining options to choose from.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1 Hotel Toronto (@1hotel.toronto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1 Hotel Toronto (@1hotel.toronto)