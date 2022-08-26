This Toronto street was just ranked one of the coolest in the world

Ossington Avenue is widely regarded by Torontonians as one of the city’s trendiest streets. But now, its allure is internationally recognized.

Ossington has been deemed the 14th coolest street in the whole world by Time Out, a London-based magazine.

The rankings, which placed Montreal’s Rue Wellington first on the list of 33 streets, are based on food, fun, culture, and community.

“Bustling Ossington is the place to go in Toronto for some of the city’s best restaurants, live music nearly every night of the week, and the kind of nights out that call for leather jackets, not heels,” Time Out said.

But the “most noteworthy stretch” lies between Dundas Street West and Queen Street West.

Along the 600-metre strip, you’ll find the likes of Paris Paris, Bobbie Sue’s Mac + Cheese, Baby Huey, and Cote De Boeuf.

Time Out recommends stopping in for a pint at Sweaty Betty’s to get the “true dive bar experience,” spending a leisurely afternoon on the patio at Bellwoods Brewery or grabbing a cone from Bang Bang Ice Cream to enjoy in the sunshine at Trinity Bellwoods Park.

There are myriad other “hip and snug coffee shops and wine bars” to choose from, too.

The coolness continues when it comes to shopping. From carefully curated vintage to rising Canadian designers, Ossington has it all.

Lost & Found, I Miss You Vintage, PERMISSION, and The Latest Scoop are a few shops that should not be missed. While you’re perusing the street, stop in for a grown-up friendship bracelet at Melanie Auld, or pick up some new skincare post-facial at Fig.

As the 14th coolest street in the world, Ossington Avenue placed just behind Virgil Avenue in Los Angeles and was ever-so-slightly cooler than Via Provenza in Medellín.

Every year, Time Out polls thousands of people across the globe to ascertain where the coolest places to live, work, and play can be found.

For this year’s survey, more than 20,000 city-dwellers were asked “What’s the coolest street in your city?” Time Out editors and contributors then narrowed down the selection.

“Streets are where most of us spend our lives – hanging out, eating, drinking, working, sleeping, and occasionally pulling some embarrassing dance moves,” Time Out said.

“If parks are the lungs of the city, streets are its veins, carrying urbanites around each day like stressed-but-happy little blood cells. Street life is what makes the places we live feel alive. Which makes streets kind of a big deal.”

The World’s Coolest Streets in 2022