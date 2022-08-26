Doug Ford's Etobicoke home just sold for nearly $500K under asking

After 41 days on the market, Premier Doug Ford’s Etobicoke home has finally sold.

Located at 6 Tettenhall Road, the property sold for $2,700,000 on August 23 — nearly $500,000 below the original asking price.

The six-bedroom, four-bathroom home originally hit the market on July 13, for $3,199,888, but the price was dropped to $2,800,888 roughly two weeks later.

With home prices in Ontario already down 15% from their February peak, and expected to fall a further 8% by the end of 2023, and sales down 47% from July 2021, the fate of the Ford family home is becoming increasingly common.

“High prices and rising mortgage rates have eroded affordability, sales are down, and inventory is on the rise,” a recent report from Desjardins Economic Studies reads.

“As a result, we’ve quickly gone from a seller’s market to balanced territory. Buyers are waiting on the sidelines, and in some markets where overbidding was rampant, prices are coming back to earth.”

Ford’s (soon to be former) home was billed as “everything you would expect from an executive’s residence.”

Listing agent Monica Thapar previously told Daily Hive that 6 Tettenhall Road is “great for entertaining” and is “ideal for a large family.”

In June, prior to the home being put on the market, Thapar distributed an unauthorized flyer of the high-profile listing but was told to “immediately” remove it by Ford’s office.

Hopefully, the new owners are faced with fewer anti-mask and anti-vaccine protestors.