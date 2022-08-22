French chateau in the Bridle Path sells for $645K under asking (PHOTOS)

While some Toronto houses are selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars over asking, others are fetching far less than the listed price.

Late last week, a sprawling home near the city’s Bridle Path neighbourhood sold for $645,000 under asking after spending 31 days on the market.

Billed as “Toronto’s best-kept secret,” 16 Hedgewood Road was listed for $9,195,000 on July 18. It sold on August 18 for $8,550,000.

According to data from Zolo, the average price of a home in the neighbourhood is $7,032,173 — 547% higher than Toronto’s average list price of $1,086,660.

Modelled after a French chateau estate, the exterior of the 6,480-square-foot home is comprised of hand-chiselled stone and limestone.

It’s set on a 0.86-acre lot, offering “unparalleled privacy and tranquillity.”

Past the Roman columns and lush gardens, limestone flooring leads you through a sizable foyer and sitting room. The latter features a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and crown moulding, while a skylight floods the space with light via an opening to the second floor.

French doors open onto the living room, which houses the home’s second of four fireplaces.

The kitchen has a stone backsplash and countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an expansive hardwood island.

It’s combined with the family room, which features another fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

Just off the kitchen, a rotunda contains a separate breakfast area, and there’s a formal dining room as well.

The main floor also features a sizable study, which has a gas fireplace, built-in hardwood bookshelves, French doors, and a home office.

There are five bedrooms — two have ensuites, two have walk-in closets, and two have built-in desks — and nine bathrooms throughout the home.

The primary suite is combined with a sitting room and features a seven-piece ensuite, his-and-hers walk-in closets, and a balcony overlooking the backyard.

The finished basement houses a potential sixth bedroom with an ensuite and walk-in closet, as well as a large recreation room, exercise room, ample storage, and pool change room.

Said pool can be found in the expansive backyard, which also includes a hot tub, large stone deck, and manicured gardens. The serene space overlooks a lush ravine.

The home is “an extraordinary retreat for all four seasons,” the listing reads.

Check out the full listing and a virtual tour of 16 Hedgewood Road here.