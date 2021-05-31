11 distanced things to do in Toronto this week: May 31 to June 6

Please Note: As of April 8, Toronto is under Ontario’s Stay-at-Home order. This means you must stay at home as much as possible and only go out for necessities, including getting food, going to work, and getting exercise. If you go out, maintain the six feet physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Good-bye May and hello June! It’s expected to get nice and hot this week. Thankfully there are a few things to do in Toronto that are safe and fun.

Here’s a list of ideas that may help you through the first few days of June:

A mother-daughter trio is behind the newest Toronto-based candy business that sells hard-to-find candy made popular on TikTok. Treatz Plz, is run by co-owner Tammy Vinokur and her two daughters, 10-year-old Zoey and 8-year-old Lexi. Treatz Plz started to get attention once Zoey came up with the idea to create a TikTok candy box that offers all of the hard-to-find candies that have gained popularity on the social media platform. The box is priced at $45 plus shipping.

When: Before they sell out.

Where: On their website.

The annual Winter Stations is expanding across the city in order to comply with Toronto’s current COVID-19 restrictions. Part of the newly rebranded Spring and Summer Stations exhibitions are located at the Distillery District from May 21 to late June. This is where the ARc de Blob, From Small Beginnings, and The Epitonium exhibit will be located. During the same time, other Spring Stations like the THROBBER are located at 33 Parliament Street from May 21 to late June.

When: May 21 to late June.

Where: The Distillery District and 33 Parliament Street.

BTS fans can finally get their hands on the official band meal at McDonald’s Canada. The meal is inspired by recipes from the franchises’ South Korean locations. The signature order features 10 chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium coke, and sweet chilli, and cajun dipping sauces.

When: You’re craving chicken nuggets and jamming to the latest BTS song.

Where: McDonald’s restaurants.

Toronto never misses when it comes to food options! There are so many spots scattered across the city, the only question you’ll be asking yourself is, “where to eat next?” From sweet, rich desserts to the most succulent of foods, Toronto has got it all. You may be shocked to find out there are so many hidden gems to discover.

When: You’re in the mood to try something new.

Where: Several restaurants across Toronto.

If you’re in the mood for a hearty and well-seasoned BBQ meal, Matt’s Smokehouse in Toronto is a good place to start. This barbecue pop-up joint is located within the NightOwl bar at 647 College Street, serving up the most mouthwatering pulled pork and brisket sandwiches, as well as ribs, wings, and cornbread. When: You’re craving some BBQ eats.

Where: 647 College Street.

This bar on wheels offers cold alcoholic treats and drinks to enjoy on hot summer days. “Grab a frozen boozy and go for a walk on a hot summer day, or a cocktail and sandwich and head to the park for a picnic,” a representative of Nomad told Daily Hive. “The point is, in a world where mobility is constrained and every social interaction is held suspect, you can be spontaneous and adventurous.” Their drink menu includes a Bohemian RhapsoTEA cocktail, Boozies (boozy freezies), and a Painkiller cocktail.

When: TBA on Instagram.

Where: Tuesdays to Saturdays from 1 pm to 6 pm (depending on weather).

The Toronto Outdoor Art Fair, Canada’s largest and longest-running contemporary outdoor art fair, is set to showcase artists and their work online. Starting May 19, the TOAF will showcase over 400 artists and thousands of artworks for attendees to get to know featured artists and plan their purchases. Attendees will be able to find new talent and engage online by purchasing artworks starting July 2nd.

When: Starting May 19 and purchases as of July 2.

Where: Online.

Some people have made the most out of the pandemic and turned their hobbies into full-blown businesses. Bite Me Cookie is the newest cookie venture that takes the traditional baked goodie and turns it into elaborate dessert creations. There are pieces of Cap’n’Crunch, chips, and pretzels, to M&Ms, Mini Eggs, and more! Customers are able to order their favourite mixed creations online and get them delivered right to their doors.

When: You’re craving warm and soft cookies.

Where: Online.

Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market Farmers Market opened its outdoor season on May 1 with all the fresh produce and goods. The farmers’ market is located on Market Street between The Esplanade and Wilton Street. According to the City, year-round farmers’ markets will continue to operate inside the Temporary Market at 125 The Esplanade, and lineup spots for both indoor and outdoor markets will start on Market Street.

When: Saturdays, from 7 am to 3 pm.

Where: The Seasonal Outdoor Area.

Tickets are on sale for the virtual Toronto Japanese Film Festival, which showcases the best Japanese films. They have been recognized for excellence by Japanese audiences and critics, international film festival audiences and the Japanese Film Academy, according to the TJFF site. Tickets are priced at $9.99 plus applicable taxes. Screenings run from June 5 to 27.

When: June 5 to 27.

Where: Online.

June 5 is National Fitness Day, and the City of Brampton is hosting a bunch of virtual fitness classes for all ages. They’re free to join, but you must register beforehand.

When: June 5.

Where: Join online and set up wherever you have internet connection.