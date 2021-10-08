13 celebrity-approved restaurants in Toronto (PHOTOS)
Toronto is known to have a few star sightings once in a while, while they’re out filming or enjoying one of the city’s many restaurants.
With many celebrities staying or living in the city, there’s no doubt that at some point, you’ll run into them.
These are just a few of the restaurants celebrities have checked out while in the city.
Ramen Isshin
Celebrity sightings: Jason Momoa
Aquaman himself took a group picture with staff at Ramen Isshin on College Street. This spot is one of many the actor has supported while in the city.
Ozzy’s Burgers
Celebrity sightings: Jason Momoa
View this post on Instagram
Kensington Market’s Ozzy’s Burgers served the Game of Thrones star one of its “high-level burgers.” Safe to say, he loved every bite.
Patria
Celebrity sightings: Sandra Bullock, Elizabeth Olsen, Adam Levine
This Spanish restaurant has had its fair share of celebs, especially during TIFF. Big movie stars, singers, you name it.
Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen
Celebrity sightings: DJ Khaled, Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes
View this post on Instagram
Dj Khaled shared his love for the Jamaican food joint and expressed how much Toronto makes him feel like he’s right at home.
Rhum Corner
Celebrity sightings: Samira Wylie
View this post on Instagram
Orange is the new black star Samira Wiley hit up Toronto’s Rhum Corner while out with Vanity Fair, showcasing her favourite spots in the city.
Soho House
Celebrity sightings: Kristen Wiig, Jennifer Lawrence, Nina Dobrev
An exclusive spot for members only! Soho House has its fair share of celebs who come and dine.
Legal Tenders
Celebrity sightings: Jason Momoa
View this post on Instagram
Another Jason Momoa sighting! This time the actor showed some love for Toronto’s Legal Tenders. We wonder what he ordered.
Four Brothers Pizza
Celebrity sightings: Scott Disick, Lil John, The Chainsmokers, Loud Luxury
View this post on Instagram
Four Brothers Pizza has had a few notable names like Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick.
The Senator
Celebrity sightings: Elton John
View this post on Instagram
Sir Elton John stopped by one of Toronto’s oldest restaurants back in 2018. “David and I pop into Senator Diner for the best burger in the world,” said John. Unfortunately, the restaurant is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
Petty Cash
Celebrity sightings: Shawn Mendes
View this post on Instagram
The Pickering-native singer Shawn Mendes stopped by Petty Cash back in 2018 and apparently couldn’t wait for his drink to be served, so he just did it himself.
PAI Toronto
Celebrity sightings: Jason Momoa
View this post on Instagram
Momoa loves his food! This time on the menu, PAI Toronto. The star is a fan of the Thai spot, and why wouldn’t he be? Chef Nuit Regular and her husband Jeff Regular snagged a photo with the actor and even gifted him a rad shirt.
Trattoria Nervosa
Celebrity sightings: Drake
#ThrowbackThursday @Drake outside our Italian sanctuary… How many more days until summer?? #drake #yorkville pic.twitter.com/2hLNNs1lmD
— Trattoria Nervosa (@NervosaTO) March 26, 2015
An oldie but a goodie! The 6God pulled up to Trattoria Nervosa in Yorkville back in 2015, and it definitely hasn’t been the last.
Joso’s Restaurant
Celebrity sightings: Drake, Mariah Carey
View this post on Instagram
Fun fact, Joso’s is where photography for Drake’s Take Care album was taken. How cool is that? This restaurant has been around since 1967, serving delicious Italian cuisine.