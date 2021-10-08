13 celebrity-approved restaurants in Toronto (PHOTOS)

Toronto is known to have a few star sightings once in a while, while they’re out filming or enjoying one of the city’s many restaurants.

With many celebrities staying or living in the city, there’s no doubt that at some point, you’ll run into them.

These are just a few of the restaurants celebrities have checked out while in the city.

Celebrity sightings: Jason Momoa

Aquaman himself took a group picture with staff at Ramen Isshin on College Street. This spot is one of many the actor has supported while in the city.

Kensington Market’s Ozzy’s Burgers served the Game of Thrones star one of its “high-level burgers.” Safe to say, he loved every bite.

Celebrity sightings: Sandra Bullock, Elizabeth Olsen, Adam Levine

This Spanish restaurant has had its fair share of celebs, especially during TIFF. Big movie stars, singers, you name it.

Celebrity sightings: DJ Khaled, Camilla Cabello, Shawn Mendes

Dj Khaled shared his love for the Jamaican food joint and expressed how much Toronto makes him feel like he’s right at home.

Celebrity sightings: Samira Wylie

Orange is the new black star Samira Wiley hit up Toronto’s Rhum Corner while out with Vanity Fair, showcasing her favourite spots in the city.

Celebrity sightings: Kristen Wiig, Jennifer Lawrence, Nina Dobrev

An exclusive spot for members only! Soho House has its fair share of celebs who come and dine.

Celebrity sightings: Jason Momoa

Another Jason Momoa sighting! This time the actor showed some love for Toronto’s Legal Tenders. We wonder what he ordered.

Celebrity sightings: Scott Disick, Lil John, The Chainsmokers, Loud Luxury

Four Brothers Pizza has had a few notable names like Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick.

Celebrity sightings: Elton John

Sir Elton John stopped by one of Toronto’s oldest restaurants back in 2018. “David and I pop into Senator Diner for the best burger in the world,” said John. Unfortunately, the restaurant is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Celebrity sightings: Shawn Mendes

The Pickering-native singer Shawn Mendes stopped by Petty Cash back in 2018 and apparently couldn’t wait for his drink to be served, so he just did it himself.

Celebrity sightings: Jason Momoa

Momoa loves his food! This time on the menu, PAI Toronto. The star is a fan of the Thai spot, and why wouldn’t he be? Chef Nuit Regular and her husband Jeff Regular snagged a photo with the actor and even gifted him a rad shirt.

Celebrity sightings: Drake

An oldie but a goodie! The 6God pulled up to Trattoria Nervosa in Yorkville back in 2015, and it definitely hasn’t been the last.

Celebrity sightings: Drake, Mariah Carey

Fun fact, Joso’s is where photography for Drake’s Take Care album was taken. How cool is that? This restaurant has been around since 1967, serving delicious Italian cuisine.