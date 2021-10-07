Mississauga bistro with cocktails based off zodiac signs to open this month
Modern spice bistro, Farzi Café has announced its grand opening at The Food District in Mississauga’s Square One this month.
The world-renowned and award-winning restaurant will open its first-ever Canadian location on October 22.
View this post on Instagram
The tapas-style menu combines a unique mix of Ayurvedic flavours and global influences with Canadian ingredients.
Award-winning London mixologist Din Jusuf is the mastermind behind the cocktail menu, coming up with a fun and engaging concept for guests to enjoy.
Each “ultrasonic” cocktail is inspired by astrological signs and is made using carefully selected tinctures, herbs, and spices.
View this post on Instagram
- You might also like:
- Farzi Café to open first Canadian location in Mississauga
- 10 fall-inspired treats and desserts to try in Toronto this October
- 15 outdoor heated patios to stay warm this fall in Toronto
Farzi Café has 19 locations across the world, including in the United Arab Emirates, India, and England.
As for future expansion, there are plans to venture across North America and spread the wondrous flavours of India on the map.
Farzi Cafe
Address: 100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga