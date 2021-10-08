Bachelor in Paradise couple hit up popular Toronto restaurants this week
Newly engaged Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt hit the city this week to check out a couple of Toronto restaurants.
As the season is now over, and the couple can finally share their engagement news, Pitt who just so happens to live in Toronto, ventured through the city alongside Amabile dining on King Street and even taking shots at Ruby Soho.
They clearly didn’t waste any time to show each other off.
Amabile had first shared a TikTok on Wednesday, munching on some nachos at the King Street bar.
@joe_amabile1Ruby soho nachos – too hyped ##food ##foodie ##fyp ##foryou♬ original sound – Joe Amabile
Despite calling them “too hyped,” it didn’t seem to bother him as much since the two came back once more and shared a story on Instagram of the couple taking shots on the outdoor patio.
The couple also made sure to get some delicious food at St. Lawrence Market and try some Duck Ragu at Buca on Thursday.
The Bachelor in Paradise season finale aired on Tuesday night with a romantic proposal on the coast of Mexico.