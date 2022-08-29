9 celebrities to spot in Toronto this September

New month, new possible celebrity sightings!

Get ready to seriously stargaze this September with a slew of new celebs in town for filming and starting up new productions (not to mention TIFF!).

With quite a few movies and TV shows on location right now, celebrities are being spotted all over downtown — but why leave it up to chance when we can tell you exactly who to keep an eye out for around town?

Here are nine celebrities to spot in Toronto this September.

Krysten Ritter

Krysten Ritter may be spotted around downtown Toronto this September. Ritter is currently in town for her role in the upcoming Orphan Black: Echoes spin-off.

Ritter has acted in many different roles over the years, but is probably recognized first as the titular role in Netflix’s Jessica Jones, or perhaps you remember her as Jesse’s love interest in Breaking Bad. She’s also appeared in films like Confessions of a Shopaholic, She’s Out of My League, and What Happens in Vegas.

Andrew Phung

Canadian actor Andrew Phung will be in the GTA this month filming for another season of Run the Burbs. Phung both co-created and stars in the CBC series which is currently filming for season two. One of his most notable roles to date is Kimchee Han in Kim’s Convenience which was also filmed in Toronto.

Kim Cattrall

None other than Kim Cattrall herself is in the Toronto area right now! Cattrall is in town to film for the first season of Glamorous, in which she will play Madolyn Addison, a former supermodel and the owner of a prestigious makeup company.

Cattrall is a long-time actress who is best known for playing Samantha Jones in HBO’s Sex and the City which won her a Golden Globe award. Her recent TV roles include stints on How I Met Your Father, Queer as Folk, and Filthy Rich.

Kiefer Sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland is in Toronto for his latest role in the Paramount+ spy series Rabbit Hole. Best known for his longtime role of Jack Bauer in the hit series 24, Sutherland has also starred in films like Phone Booth, Pompeii, and Flatliners.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share that Sutherland has already been spotted multiple times throughout the city, so be on the lookout for him!

Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer will be in the GTA now through December to film the historical series Fellow Travelers. Who could forget when he starred alongside Channing Tatum in Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL? Or maybe you remember him from White Collar or Chuck. Bomer has also been in movies like The Nice Guys, The Boys in the Band, and In Time.

Catherine Reitman

Catherine Reitman may be spotted in Toronto filming for a new season of Workin’ Moms. Not only is Reitman the creator of the show, she is also the executive producer, writer and lead character alongside her husband/co-star Philip Sternberg. The couple live and work together in the Lawrence Park neighbourhood, meaning there are plenty of opportunities to run into them in person.

Before Workin’ Moms, Reitman made small appearances in blockbuster comedies including Knocked Up and I Love You, Man, and TV series like How I Met Your Mother, Blackish, and Weeds.

Ben J. Pierce

Ben J. Pierce, also known as Miss Benny, is in the GTA for their role in the first season of Glamorous, which is filming until November. Pierce is a popular YouTuber, singer and actor, having appeared on shows like Fuller House; Love, Victor; and American Horror Stories.

Damon Wayans Jr.

Damon Wayans Jr. is also in town filming the first season of Glamorous in which he’ll serve as executive producer alongside Jordon Nardino. He’s most known as Coach from the hit TV series New Girl, plus roles in Let’s Be Cops and Happy Endings.

Lena Headey

Lena Headey is in town for the summer while filming for the drama series Beacon 23. Headey is known for playing Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones up until 2019. She’s also had roles in The Brothers Grimm alongside Matt Damon and Heath Ledger, 300, The Purge, 300: Rise of an Empire, and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, a television spin-off of the Terminator franchise.