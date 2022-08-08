13 celebrities to spot in Toronto this August

There’s nothing like spotting a celebrity in your hometown!

Things are heating up in the city this August, and we mean literally. But don’t let the heat keep you inside blasting that AC, instead hit the streets of Toronto in search of your next celebrity sighting!

With quite a few movies and TV shows filming on location right now, celebrities are being spotted all over downtown.

If you love stargazing just as much as we do, then you know that finding out who’s in town for filming is literally half the battle. It may seem like pure luck running into one of your favourite actors or actresses — but with our help, it’s actually easier than you think.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

A new Netflix series going by the working title of Utap is filming in the GTA starring none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger himself. The new series will be his first major television role, and is said to be based around his 1994 movie True Lies.

Schwarzenegger is a former bodybuilder and longtime actor known for his roles in movies like The Terminator films, the Christmas classic Jingle All the Way, Predator, Total Recall and Twins, among many others. Schwarzenegger has already been spotted out and about in the city a few times — fans have seen him in downtown riding his bicycle and dining out at a local restaurant too.

Adrienne C. Moore

You may remember her best as Cindy from Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, or maybe you remember seeing her in an episode or two of Blue Bloods or 30 Rock.

Adrienne C. Moore is in Toronto right now filming for her new lead role in the series Pretty Hard Cases alongside Canadian actress Meredith MacNeill.

Meredith MacNeill

Joining Adrienne C. Moore on the set of Pretty Hard Cases is Meredith MacNeill. MacNeill can be spotted in the city throughout the summer months, with filming continuing into August.

MacNeill is a Canadian actress and comedian who has starred in sketch shows like Man Stroke Woman, and Baroness von Sketch Show which also filmed in Toronto. Her new role in Pretty Hard Cases is her first lead role in a comedy-drama series.

Kiefer Sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland is in Toronto for his latest role in the Paramount+ spy series Rabbit Hole. Best known for his longtime role of Jack Bauer on the hit series 24, Sutherland has also starred in films like Phone Booth, Pompeii, and Flatliners.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share that Sutherland has already been spotted multiple times throughout the city, so be on the lookout for him!

Catherine Reitman

Catherine Reitman may be spotted in Toronto filming for a new season of Workin’ Moms. Not only is Reitman the creator of the show, she is also the executive producer, writer and lead character alongside her husband/co-star Philip Sternberg. The couple live and work together in the Lawrence Park neighbourhood, meaning there are plenty of opportunities to run into them in person.

Before Workin’ Moms, Reitman made small appearances in blockbuster comedies like Knocked Up and I Love You, Man, and TV series like How I Met Your Mother, Blackish, and Weeds.

Adam Sandler

Calling all Sandler fans!

The one, the only Adam Sandler is in Toronto right now and he’s already been spotted in the city multiple times, with fans stopping him in the street to snap a few pics of course. Sandler is in town for his new movie You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah! which is currently filming until sometime in August.

Sandler is widely recognized for his long list of comedic roles in The Wedding Singer, The Water Boy, Mr. Deeds, 50 First Dates, Click, and Just Go With It to name a few. Most recently he’s been in movies like Hubie Halloween, Murder Mystery, Hustle and Uncut Gems which was a totally new role for him outside of his typical casting, and earned him an Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead.

Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer will be in the GTA this month through to December for his latest role in the historical series Fellow Travelers. You may remember him starring alongside Channing Tatum in Magic Mike, and Magic Mike XXL. Or maybe you remember him on the series White Collar, or Chuck. Bomer has also been in movies like The Nice Guys, The Boys in the Band, and In Time.

Jennifer Tilly

Jennifer Tilly is in Toronto right now for the reboot series of Chucky which is currently filming for season two. Tilly, known for her role of Tiffany Valentine in the Chucky movie franchise, was recently spotted on route to Toronto with none other than Chucky himself! She’s reprising he role as Tiffany and is expected to be in town until filming wraps at the end of August.

Tilly has been acting since the ’80s and has starred in hit movies like Liar, Liar with Jim Carrey, The Cat’s Meow and a bunch of Chucky horror movies: Bride of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky.

Patricia Clarkson

Actress Patricia Clarkson will be in the city this summer filming for Gray, a new series in which she plays a CIA spy who has spent the last twenty years in hiding.

Clarkson has acted in many different movies over the years, from being Mila Kunis’ mom in Friends with Benefits, to Emma Stone’s mom in Easy A. She’s also had roles in The Maze Runner, The Green Mile, Shutter Island, and appeared in both Netflix’s House of Cards and HBO’s Sharp Objects.

Justina Machado

Justina Machado is currently in Toronto for her new role in the Amazon series The Horror of Dolores Roach in which she will play the lead. Filming will take place in Toronto and Hamilton throughout the next couple months.

Machado has starred in television shows like Jane the Virgin, Six Feet Under, and Queen of the South. She was also in movies like Final Destination 2, The Purge: Anarchy, and Endgame.

Ben J. Pierce

Ben J. Pierce, also known as Miss Benny, is in the GTA for their role in the first season of Glamorous, which is filming until November. Pierce is a popular YouTuber, singer and actor, having appeared on shows like Fuller House, Love, Victor, and American Horror Stories.

Damon Wayans Jr.

Damon Wayans Jr. is also in town filming the first season of Glamorous in which he’ll also serve as executive producer alongside Jordon Nardino. He’s most known as Coach from the hit TV series New Girl, plus roles in Let’s Be Cops and Happy Endings.

Lena Headey

Lena Headey is another actress in town this summer filming for the drama series Beacon 23.

Headey is best known for playing Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones up until 2019. She’s also had roles in The Brothers Grimm alongside Matt Damon and Heath Ledger, 300, The Purge, 300: Rise of an Empire, and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, a television spin-off of the Terminator franchise.