15 buzzworthy films coming to TIFF 2022 that you can't miss

Film festival season is nearly upon us, and with that, Daily Hive has you covered for the must-watch, buzzworthy films coming to this year’s Toronto International Film Festival running from September 8 to September 18.

From Harry Styles and Emma Corrin’s My Policeman to the star-studded Glass Onion: Knives Out, this year’s lineup of films is stacked, to say the least.

The red carpet is going to be rolled out for each of these premieres, so be sure to get your tickets so you don’t miss out on all the post-movie chatter.

Butcher’s Crossing

Synopsis: A frontier epic about an Ivy League drop-out as he travels to the Colorado wilderness, where he joins a team of buffalo hunters on a journey that puts his life and sanity at risk. Based on the highly acclaimed novel by John Williams.



Cast: Nicolas Cage, Rachel Keller, Fred Hechinger

The Greatest Beer Run Ever





Synopsis: A man’s story of leaving New York in 1967 to bring beer to his childhood buddies in the Army while they are fighting in Vietnam.



Cast: Zac Efron, Bill Murray, Russell Crowe

Prisoner’s Daughter

Synopsis: Granted a compassionate release, a dying convict tries to reconnect with his daughter and the grandson he’s never known — but his violent past comes back to haunt them all, in this drama from Thirteen and Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke.



Cast: Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox, Tyson Ritter, Ernie Hudson



Raymond & Ray

Synopsis: An intricate drama shot through with audacious gallows humour, the latest from writer-director Rodrigo García stars Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke as long-estranged half-brothers who reunite to bury their father.

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor, Sophie Okonedo



The Son

Synopsis: Award-winning director of The Father, Florian Zeller’s immersive new drama centers around a family struggling to support a teenager in the throes of a mental health crisis.



Cast: Hugh Jackman, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby





The Woman King





Synopsis: An epic tale about Agojie, the all-female military regiment charged with protecting the embattled African Kingdom of Dahomey.



Cast: Viola Davis, John Boyega, Lashana Lynch



The Banshees of Inishirin

Synopsis: The latest from Oscar-winning writer-director Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) has In Bruges stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson reteaming for a new film about two lifelong friends who reach an impasse, with alarming consequences for both.



Cast: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon





Causeway

Synopsis: Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence gives a heart-rending performance in Lila Neugebauer’s feature directorial debut, which peers deep into the wounds that soldiers retain from armed conflict — and those they carried with them going in.



Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond



Empire of Light

Synopsis: A poignant story about human connection and the magic of cinema, directed by Sam Mendes and captured by cinematographer Roger Deakins.

Cast: Olivia Colman and Micheal Ward



Glass Onion: Knives Out

Synopsis: Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to take on a new case with a variety of suspects.



Cast: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista



The Good Nurse

Synopsis: A hospital nurse is faced with the growing suspicion that her co-worker (and friend) is quietly killing off patients in this true-crime thriller from Tobias Lindholm.



Cast: Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne



The Menu





Synopsis: The culture of haute cuisine gets thoroughly roasted in this sharp satire from director Mark Mylod (Succession) about a destination-dining experience with unexpected surprises.

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult



My Policeman





Synopsis: This tale of forbidden romance and changing social conventions follows three people — policeman Tom, teacher Marion, and museum curator Patrick — and their emotional journey spanning decades.



Cast: Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Linus Roach, Rupert Everett



The Whale

Synopsis: Brendan Fraser gives a career-defining performance in Darren Aronofsky’s arrestingly intimate drama about a reclusive English professor struggling with personal relationships and self-acceptance, adapted from the stage play by Samuel D. Hunter.



Cast: Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Samantha Morton, Ty Simpkins

Women Talking

Synopsis: Canadian director Sarah Polley’s fearless adaptation of Miriam Toews’ acclaimed novel about a cloistered world where women struggle with an epidemic of abuse.



Cast: Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Ben Wishaw, Frances McDormand, Sheila McCarthy, and Judith Ivey



For a full list of films, visit the TIFF official website.