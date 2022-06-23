Paramount+ series Rabbit Hole has been spotted in Toronto recently filming for its first season. The new spy series will star none other than 24‘s Kiefer Sutherland, who also serves as an executive producer, and locals are quite literally seeing him pop up all over town.

Being referred to on Twitter as “Kiefermania” or “Kiefer Madness,” many are catching Sutherland in action on the streets of downtown Toronto lately and absolutely loving it!

Down the rabbit hole, we go, as Kiefer madness takes over the summer 🐇🎥🎬 https://t.co/qjfW1UNxWp — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) June 13, 2022

Filming for the series has been underway since May and production is expected to continue into September. The plot line for Rabbit Hole will be about a man named John Weir, played by Sutherland, who is a a private espionage operator that ends up getting framed for murder by powerful forces, and evidently turns his whole world upside down.

Full casting was recently announced and the series will also star Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Jason Butler Harner, and Rob Yang among others.

Multiple city locations have been used to shoot including Dundas square, the Financial District, Shangri-La Toronto and more. Filming for Rabbit Hole has quite literally transformed the streets of Toronto into New York City, and is giving all those Big Apple vibes.

The crew is ready, and cameras are prepared. Filming is about to start on #RabbitHole. 🐇🎥🎬 https://t.co/8DpYWQl1Iu — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 16, 2022

2/3 Toronto’s 🇨🇦 financial district is looking like New York 🇺🇲 on the film set of #RabbitHole starring @RealKiefer . A subway popped up! 🚇 Deluxe Coffee ☕ is a set prop. NYC signage makes it look real.🎬 @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/mtad1gHbkH — Anita Windisman (@AnitaWindisman) May 28, 2022

Another filming location used a couple weeks ago was at Adelaide and Spadina. The series was spotted filming for a 911 fire scene, and many caught a glimpse of all the action — police cars, firetruck, sirens and all!

Filming Update!#RabbitHole was filming a 911 fire scene yesterday at Adelaide & Spadina 🐇🎥🎬 https://t.co/rN4iELiSKq — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) June 5, 2022

Back in May, Rabbit Hole was filming at Dundas and Victoria Street, where the Toronto Met was transformed into a NYC police station. Out front a shawarma stand was pictured, showing the great detail involved with Rabbit Hole’s set and making it feel even more like authentic New York.

Earlier this week, #RabbitHole starring @RealKiefer was spotted filming at Dundas and Victoria Street.🐇🎥🎬

Part 1 https://t.co/YKC9RVEnvD — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 27, 2022

Sutherland was spotted in action at Adelaide and York Street, where Toronto Filming managed to capture a quick video of him pretending to enter a fake subway station.

Kiefer Sutherland filming #RabbitHole at Adelaide & York. 🐇🎥🎬 A little movie magic. Kiefer bends down as he pretends to go down to the subway. pic.twitter.com/XOzcnxm3VY — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 28, 2022

Filming took place in May outside the Fairmont Royal York Hotel and Sutherland can be seen behind the wheel for a particular scene. It appears actor Rob Yang also joined him on set that day.

For those like myself, you may not have figured out Kiefer was driving in this scene. #RabbitHole 🐇🎥🎬 https://t.co/3vNBaqNqQo — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 19, 2022

Monday was a busy day as the #RabbitHole took over the Royal York. 🐇🎥🎬 Kiefer madness has begun! https://t.co/GOZ5KtBIVK — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 19, 2022

While an official release date has not been announced yet, its predicted that Rabbit Hole will be available to stream on Parmount+ sometime later this year. In the meantime, be on the lookout downtown — you just never know when you might catch Sutherland again in action!