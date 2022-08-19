A new Adam Sandler sighting in Toronto — this time with his dog (VIDEO)
The summer of Sandler shows no sign of slowing down.
Adam Sandler was spotted in Toronto again, this time taking his bulldog Bagel to a local groomer.
The actor popped by The Fresh Pooch, a high-end mobile dog grooming service that travels around the GTA. A basic “bath and tidy package” runs up to $160.
The Fresh Pooch documented the visit in an Instagram video.
Bulldogs are Sandler’s breed of choice. Bagel often pops up on the actor’s social media, while his former bulldog, Meatball, appeared in a few of his movies like Little Nicky. The late Meatball even acted as a best man at Sandler’s wedding!
After a trip to the Fresh Pooch, Bagel looked fresh as heck, leaving with an adorable palm leaf bandana on.
Do you think you’ll run into Sandler and Bagel this weekend?