A new Adam Sandler sighting in Toronto — this time with his dog (VIDEO)

The summer of Sandler shows no sign of slowing down.

Adam Sandler was spotted in Toronto again, this time taking his bulldog Bagel to a local groomer.

The actor popped by The Fresh Pooch, a high-end mobile dog grooming service that travels around the GTA. A basic “bath and tidy package” runs up to $160.

The Fresh Pooch documented the visit in an Instagram video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Fresh Pooch (@thefreshpooch)

Bulldogs are Sandler’s breed of choice. Bagel often pops up on the actor’s social media, while his former bulldog, Meatball, appeared in a few of his movies like Little Nicky. The late Meatball even acted as a best man at Sandler’s wedding!

After a trip to the Fresh Pooch, Bagel looked fresh as heck, leaving with an adorable palm leaf bandana on.

Do you think you’ll run into Sandler and Bagel this weekend?