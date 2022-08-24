We may as well make the “North Hollywood” moniker official.

It’s been the summer of celebs in Toronto, some of which seemingly can’t get enough of the city. Arnold Schwarzenegger was just spotted biking around the downtown core again, and this time, he had another Arnold with him.

Reunited with my old partner. pic.twitter.com/iQnX8OzaSj — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 24, 2022

One might call them Arnold squared.

Comedic actor Tom Arnold tagged along for the ride, reuniting two old friends who joined forces in 1994 for James Cameron’s “True Lies” film.

“Keeping up with this guy is not easy,” Tom Arnold said in a repost of the same photo on Twitter.

The two were captured cycling with a Toronto streetcar in the background, enjoying a good ol’ stogie. A fan even called out Tom Arnold about the whereabouts of his own cigar, prompting the actor to poke some fun about the cleanliness of the city.

It fell out of my pocket onto the Toronto street which I think is a felony in Canada — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) July 25, 2022

The Terminator franchise legend is no stranger to the streets of Toronto, however. In May, he was seen enjoying a leisurely bike ride on Queen and University while in town working on a new Netflix series.

In the most recent sighting, Schwarzenegger even stopped to speak with a local fan. Toronto resident Saverio attempted to take a photo with the megastar, but was initially turned town by his security team.

Schwarzenegger then swooped in, and to the fan’s surprise, he took a photo with him, and said it was due to his nice biceps. That is quite the praise coming from the international fitness superstar.

As a frequenter of bike rides in the downtown core, I may just test my own luck at another Arnold sighting.