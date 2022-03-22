The Boy Who Loved Monsters The Girl Who Loved Peas

Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie waiting to hit the rollercoasters or simply love BeaverTails and funnel cake, here’s some great news: Canada’s Wonderland is gearing up to welcome visitors on April 30. And with COVID-19 restrictions loosening, the Vaughan-based theme park has some updates.

On March 21, Canada’s Wonderland announced on Instagram that, in keeping with provincial guidelines, it’s making changes to its policies.

Guests will no longer have to reserve their tickets ahead of time. Also, while face coverings are not required, guests are still welcome to wear masks.

You don’t have to show proof of vaccination but the park does ask that guests self-assess for COVID-19 symptoms.

The updates reflect recent announcements that mask mandates will be lifted in most settings across Ontario.

It looks like Canada’s Wonderland is gearing up for a busy season.

In February, the park launched a recruitment campaign in an effort to fill 4,000 positions across all departments.

Ready to plan your visit?

While the park opens on April 30, you might have to wait a little longer for the water park as Splash Works doesn’t open until May 28. Gold Season Passes can also be purchased for $109.99 and gives you unlimited visits and access to Splash Works and events. Gold Pass holders also get early ride times, discounts, and other perks.

Keep in mind that the theme park has moved to cashless payments but, if you still prefer cash, they do offer cash-to-card options with no fees.

We’ll see you at the Leviathan!