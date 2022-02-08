Canada’s Wonderland to hire 4,000 people as it reopens this spring

Canada’s Wonderland is now preparing to open its doors for the 2022 season this spring and is looking to hire about 4,000 people.

According to the park, Canada’s Wonderland will be reopening to the public on April 30 and as it prepares for the upcoming season, they have launched its recruitment campaign to fill a ton of roles across every department.

Available positions include food service staff and line cooks, ride operators, lifeguards, maintenance, security, guest services and more.

“We may be in the depths of winter, but we’re already looking ahead to the brighter, warmer days of spring when we can welcome guests back for the 2022 season,” said Norm Pirtovshek, general manager.

“Hiring has begun and there are many great jobs available. Working here is fun for obvious reasons and comes with great benefits, but we also value professional growth and leadership development which makes Canada’s Wonderland the perfect place to launch a career.”

You might also like: A lucky Toronto resident is holding a winning Lotto Max ticket worth $30 million

New International Food Festival coming to Canada's Wonderland next summer

Here's what to expect when you go to Canada's Wonderland this summer

Full time and part-time positions are available and include benefits like free and unlimited use of the park and water park during their off-hours, free promo tickets for friends and family, exclusive employee events and activities throughout the season, discounts to other attractions, on food in the park, merch and more.

As for what to expect for the 2022 season, Canada’s Wonderland announced last year that they will be hosting an international food fest featuring a large array of menu items, delicious treats, and drinks from all over the world. Something to keep an eye on!

“The park continues to work closely with provincial and regional health officials and will provide updates to its COVID-19 safety protocols closer to opening day,” said the park.

Those interested can check out the Canada’s Wonderland jobs site for more information.