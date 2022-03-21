Here's where you still need to wear a mask in Ontario

The province has officially lifted mask mandates in most settings, but there are still some spaces where a mask is required.

Ready or not, mask mandates have been removed for retail settings, in restaurants and schools. COVID-19 requirements for businesses, including screening employees, also comes to an end today.

While you’ll no longer need to wear a mask in most settings, officials strongly encourage everyone to continue wearing them.

Toronto has also lifted the City’s mask by-law, in line with the province’s timeline.

Here’s where you will need to continue wearing a mask:

Public transit

long-term care homes

retirement homes and other healthcare settings

shelters

jails and congregate care and living settings

Masking in these settings will be lifted on April 27, when all COVID-19 public health measures in the province will come to an end.