Blink-182 adds second Toronto concert due to high demand

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Buckle up for a double dose of pop-punk nostalgia. Blink-182 has added a second Toronto date to their new world tour.

Earlier this week Blink-182 announced the band is reuniting after a nearly ten-year hiatus, placing them at Scotiabank Arena on May 11, 2023.

Due to “overwhelming demand,” a second Toronto show has been added on May 15, 2023. Same venue, same head-banging bops.

Tickets go on sale Monday, October 17 at 10 am via Ticketmaster and judging by the prices of the first show (which already went on sale yesterday), it’ll cost you a pretty penny.

According to one Twitter user, a seat in the 300 section rang up $373 with service fees and tax.

RIP to any Blink 182 fans wanting to see the tour in Toronto pic.twitter.com/irMTtKVeWH — Emperiam (@imemperiam) October 12, 2022

Someone looking to score two tickets much closer, in the lower level, said it would cost them up to $1,000. Ouch.

Looked at tickets for Blink-182 in Toronto in May.

Floors are going for $1,726.59 each! Lower bowl is about $900-$1000 and nosebleeds are going for $400-$500 each all on TM. Listen I love Blink as much as the next person but that’s insane! #blink182tickets #Blink182 pic.twitter.com/SBwBVtZ0Q4 — Brad (@Glimjii) October 12, 2022

Concerts in the city have been astronomically pricey as of late; tickets to see BlackPink rang up to nearly $1,500 while nosebleed seats to see Harry Styles at Scotiabank started at $1,000.

Members of Blink-182 have kept busy over the years, with Travis Barker marrying into the Kardashian family, Tom DeLonge chasing UFOs, and Mark Hoppus kicking cancer’s butt. The bassist announced he was cancer-free in September 2021.

Blink-182’s new song, “Edging,” drops this Friday.