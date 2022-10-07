Savage Garden frontman takes Toronto back to the '90s with new tour

If you’re thirsting for another drink of chica cherry cola, do we have a concert announcement for you!

Australian pop star Darren Hayes, former lead singer and co-songwriter of legendary ’90s duo Savage Garden, will be coming to Toronto on his limited-run “Do You Remember” tour on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

The all-ages show is happening at The Danforth Music Hall and celebrates 25 years of Savage Garden’s formation. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 14 at 10 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes)

Savage Garden was formed by Hayes and Daniel Jones in Brisbane, Queensland, and their self-titled debut album gave the world classics such as “I Want You,” “To the Moon and Back,” and wedding staple “Truly Madly Deeply.” The album went diamond in Canada, 7x platinum in the United States, and 12x platinum in Australia.

Other mega-hits for the band include chart-toppers “I Knew I Loved You” and “The Animal Song,” the latter of which was written for the soundtrack of the movie The Other Sister.

Hayes will also be playing his solo hits and tracks off his brand new solo album, Homosexual. It is his first record in 10 years and is garnering acclaim from fans and critics around the world.

The “Do You Remember” tour is only making three stops in North America, with Toronto being the only lucky city in Canada to see this pop legend live. If you’re insatiable for Hayes like we are, make sure you get your tickets when they go live!

When: April 12, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Danforth Music Hall – 147 Danforth Avenue, Toronto

Cost: Starting at $25. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14 at 10 am.