EventsNewsPop Culture

With tickets reaching $1,500, Ontario K-pop stans fume over “ridiculously expensive” prices

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Sep 19 2022, 10:14 pm
With tickets reaching $1,500, Ontario K-pop stans fume over “ridiculously expensive” prices
@blackpinkofficial/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Toronto Oktoberfest

Fri, September 30, 5:00pm

Toronto Oktoberfest
The Howland Inn Séance

Fri, September 30, 7:15pm

The Howland Inn Séance
Cinderella: The Family-Friendly Musical Panto

Sat, October 15, 10:00am

Cinderella: The Family-Friendly Musical Panto
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Facts: Being a K-pop fan is an expensive hobby. And no one knows this right now better than BlackPink fans.

The group, which consists of members Jisoo, Lisa, Rosé, and Jennie, is set to kick off the Born Pink world tour in October before making their way to Canada with two scheduled performances in Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre on November 6 and 7.

Ontario fans were thrilled to finally get the chance to see their idols in person; however, ticket prices left many reeling.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

Prices reached up to $1,400 for floor tickets, putting a dent in many wallets and a damper on the excitement. Fan reactions ranged from anger…

… to disappointment.

Others did the math, which probably didn’t help anyone feel any better.

But high prices weren’t enough to deter other fans who were willing to shell out hundreds (if not thousands) to see their idols live.

For those who waited years to see BlackPink in concert, it’s undoubtedly going to be an amazing time.

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ Listed
+ News
+ Pop Culture
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.