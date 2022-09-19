With tickets reaching $1,500, Ontario K-pop stans fume over “ridiculously expensive” prices

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Facts: Being a K-pop fan is an expensive hobby. And no one knows this right now better than BlackPink fans.

The group, which consists of members Jisoo, Lisa, Rosé, and Jennie, is set to kick off the Born Pink world tour in October before making their way to Canada with two scheduled performances in Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre on November 6 and 7.

Ontario fans were thrilled to finally get the chance to see their idols in person; however, ticket prices left many reeling.

Prices reached up to $1,400 for floor tickets, putting a dent in many wallets and a damper on the excitement. Fan reactions ranged from anger…

Just copped $770 CAD worth of tickets for Day 1 (GA seated) and Day 2 (VIP Deluxe) of BLACKPINK’s concert in Hamilton 😭💀 This is probably the last time I will spend money to see them. The prices this year is ridiculously expensive for almost the same perks we had last tour 🙄 pic.twitter.com/45EqcBR62K — ranel (@ninexistent) September 14, 2022

… to disappointment.

The prices when i try to get the tickets for blackpink in hamilton today😬 didn’t get the ultimate one cause having no money left😞 pic.twitter.com/kQxFeHGhK9 — ☺︎ ꔛ ✨🤸🏻| XIUOLO IS COMING (@Mxxnxs_mtl) September 13, 2022

I want to see BLACKPINK on Hamilton but the tickets are so fucking expensive e 😭😭😭😭 so no — Kenobi (@lovemagicworld) September 16, 2022

OMG! BLACKPINK TICKETS FOR HAMILTON ONTARIO IS A BASE PRICE OF $450 CA! 😩 #blackpink — _A_ (@awca33) September 17, 2022

Others did the math, which probably didn’t help anyone feel any better.

damn. blackpink hamilton tix are so expensive. for context, my gf n our group are sitting ten rows behind this and we’re only paying $250. but since this is 10 rows before us?? they pay thrice more?? crazy pic.twitter.com/cym6zRDl8l — bea (@genshidae) September 14, 2022

The side seats go up to $700 like are you kidding me???? $700 + $300 airfare compared to my $300 concert tickets for 2 shows + $400 airbnb + $50 flight adjustment lol — Zop (@znrs_) September 15, 2022

But high prices weren’t enough to deter other fans who were willing to shell out hundreds (if not thousands) to see their idols live.

So thankful that I was able to secure two tickets to see #BLACKPINK in Hamilton!!!! Can’t wait to see the girls and fellow BLINKS! ☺️#BORNPINK #BLACKPINKWorldTour2022 pic.twitter.com/frGkh3Fojr — NESLOWE ⁷ (@neslowe) September 14, 2022

For those who waited years to see BlackPink in concert, it’s undoubtedly going to be an amazing time.