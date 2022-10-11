Say it ain't so: Blink-182 reunite, announce Toronto concert date
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Keep your head still, my little windmill!
After a nearly 10-year hiatus, pop-punk group Blink-182 announce they have reunited for an album and world tour.
“We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming,” the band tweeted this morning alongside a very cheeky video promoting the band’s comeback.
We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song “Edging” out Friday. https://t.co/lJmgXqI4ab pic.twitter.com/7y0ZoYTcQc
— blink-182 (@blink182) October 11, 2022
Basically, everyone is coming.
Of course, this includes a stop in Toronto. Blink-182 will be performing at the Scotiabank Arena on May 11, 2023, according to the band’s website.
- You might also like:
- The Offspring and Simple Plan team up for cross-Canada tour this fall
- Savage Garden frontman takes Toronto back to the '90s with new tour
- A rockin' good time: 11 concerts to enjoy in Toronto in October
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 12 at 10 am via Ticketmaster, but there’s no telling how expensive they’ll be.
Concerts in the city have been astronomically pricey as of late; tickets to see BlackPink rang up to nearly $1,500 while nosebleed seats to see Harry Styles at Scotiabank started at $1,000.
Members of Blink-182 have kept busy over the years, with Travis Barker marrying into the Kardashian family, Tom DeLonge chasing UFOs and Mark Hoppus kicking cancer’s butt. The bassist announced he was cancer-free in September 2021.
Blink-182’s new song, “Edging,” drops this Friday.