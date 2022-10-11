EventsConcertsCelebrities

Say it ain't so: Blink-182 reunite, announce Toronto concert date

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Oct 11 2022, 4:13 pm
Say it ain't so: Blink-182 reunite, announce Toronto concert date
Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Halloween Nights of Lights

Fri, September 30, 6:30pm

Halloween Nights of Lights
The Junction Street Theatre Project ft. CORPUS

Sat, October 1, 2:00pm

The Junction Street Theatre Project ft. CORPUS
Audition for Canada's National Ballet School's Professional Ballet Program

Sun, October 16, 8:45am

Audition for Canada's National Ballet School's Professional Ballet Program
The Chef Collective Toronto Battle

Mon, October 17, 5:30pm

The Chef Collective Toronto Battle
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Keep your head still, my little windmill!

After a nearly 10-year hiatus, pop-punk group Blink-182 announce they have reunited for an album and world tour.

blink 182 GIF

“We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming,” the band tweeted this morning alongside a very cheeky video promoting the band’s comeback.

Basically, everyone is coming.

Of course, this includes a stop in Toronto. Blink-182 will be performing at the Scotiabank Arena on May 11, 2023, according to the band’s website.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 12 at 10 am via Ticketmaster, but there’s no telling how expensive they’ll be.

Concerts in the city have been astronomically pricey as of late; tickets to see BlackPink rang up to nearly $1,500 while nosebleed seats to see Harry Styles at Scotiabank started at $1,000.

Members of Blink-182 have kept busy over the years, with Travis Barker marrying into the Kardashian family, Tom DeLonge chasing UFOs and Mark Hoppus kicking cancer’s butt. The bassist announced he was cancer-free in September 2021.

Blink-182’s new song, “Edging,” drops this Friday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
+ Listed
+ Concerts
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.