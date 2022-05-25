EventsNewsConcerts

Canadians are furious at Ticketmaster for insane Harry Styles concert ticket prices

May 25 2022, 8:05 pm
lev radin/Shutterstock | @haleyhozella/Twitter

Fans were excited to get a chance at nabbing seats to Harry Styles’ “Love on Tour” during Wednesday’s Ticketmaster presale, only to be met with insane prices.

The “As it Was” singer’s North American tour was announced in the first week of May, with the only Canadian stop in Toronto.

Ticketmaster directed people to sign up for its Verified Fan presale, which pledges to get “more tickets into the hands of fans fairly, and at the prices set.” According to the company, while being a part of this program doesn’t guarantee you a ticket, it’s supposed to keep seats away from bots and resellers.

But what a majority of concert-goers found on Wednesday was the opposite of what the Verified Fan account promised.

“What’s the point of being a Verified Fan and getting a presale access code if we have to deal [with] all this crap. 1000+ dollars for nosebleeds?” said Twitter user @MitchellAllie25.

“[With] everything we’ve been through collectively the last two years I’m shocked [Harry Styles] would play at a venue where #Ticketmaster is selling tickets into the thousands,” tweeted another fan. “It’s just wrong. I’m not bitter but frustrated as I’m sure many Canadians are.”

People took to social media to express their anger at the ticket sales and distribution company, sharing screenshots of the exorbitant prices to see the UK pop sensation.

Many seats were selling for over $1,000.

“How is this even allowed lmao,” @haleyhozella tweeted, sharing a photo of ticket prices.

You may think, well, maybe those thousand-dollar tickets will get you close enough to get sprayed the British heartthrob’s concert sweat. Nope. Based off of the screenshots, those tickets are not front-row seats to the show. Even seats in the nosebleeds cost up to $500.

“For anyone wondering how much pit tickets (that aren’t the stupid platinum ones) are in Toronto for 2 people, with tax n everything it’s $481 CAD, good luck getting seats everyone!” a Toronto fan tweeted.

Others are alleging that bots and scalpers were still able to snatch Verified Fan presale codes out of real people’s hands.

“Honestly f**k #Ticketmaster and the whole Verified Fan presale,” tweeted @lookupatbrashr. “So many hardcore fans didn’t get a code for Harry and instead it’s random bots and bitches.”

There were a few fans that were victorious in getting tickets.

But most just shared their anger towards Ticketmaster.

One Canadian fan summed up the ticket-buying experience perfectly.

“I’m 100 percent sure I have a better chance of getting into Harvard than getting Harry [Styles] presale for Toronto.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Ticketmaster and Live Nation for comment.

