A rockin' good time: 11 concerts to enjoy in Toronto in October

Summer may be over but a ton of artists are bringing the heat to Toronto next month.

From legendary rock band The Who to global pop phenom Lizzo, we have all the concerts you don’t want to miss in October. The best part? Prices won’t cost you an arm and a leg.





The Who

When: Sunday, October 2

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $61.50, available here



Jack Harlow

When: Wednesday, October 5

Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Time: 7:45 pm

Tickets: Starting at $159, available here



Bryan Adams

When: Wednesday, October 5

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Starting at $19, available here



Gorillaz

When: Thursday, October 6

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $82.50, available here



Lizzo

When: Friday, October 7

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Starting at $158, available here



Iron Maiden

When: Tuesday, October 11

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Time: 7:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $92, available here



Michael Bubl é



When: Wednesday, October 12

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Starting at $60, available here



Muse

When: Friday, October 14

Where: History

Time: 7 pm

Tickets: Starting at $398, available here



Demi Lovato

When: Saturday, October 15

Where: History

Time: 7 pm

Tickets: Starting at $132, available here

The Smashing Pumpkins

When: Monday, October 24

Where: Scotiabank Arena

Time: 6:30 pm

Tickets: Starting at $69, available here



Charlie Puth

When: Thursday, October 27

Where: Massey Hall

Time: 8 pm

Tickets: Starting at $88, available here