A rockin' good time: 11 concerts to enjoy in Toronto in October

Summer may be over but a ton of artists are bringing the heat to Toronto next month.
From legendary rock band The Who to global pop phenom Lizzo, we have all the concerts you don’t want to miss in October. The best part? Prices won’t cost you an arm and a leg.
The Who
When: Sunday, October 2
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $61.50, available here
Jack Harlow
When: Wednesday, October 5
Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum
Time: 7:45 pm
Tickets: Starting at $159, available here
Bryan Adams
When: Wednesday, October 5
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $19, available here
Gorillaz
When: Thursday, October 6
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $82.50, available here
Lizzo
When: Friday, October 7
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $158, available here
Iron Maiden
When: Tuesday, October 11
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $92, available here
Michael Bublé
When: Wednesday, October 12
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $60, available here
Muse
When: Friday, October 14
Where: History
Time: 7 pm
Tickets: Starting at $398, available here
Demi Lovato
When: Saturday, October 15
Where: History
Time: 7 pm
Tickets: Starting at $132, available here
The Smashing Pumpkins
When: Monday, October 24
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Time: 6:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $69, available here
Charlie Puth
When: Thursday, October 27
Where: Massey Hall
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $88, available here