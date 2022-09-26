A rockin' good time: 11 concerts to enjoy in Toronto in October

EventsConcerts

Sep 26 2022, 9:19 pm
Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press | Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK
Summer may be over but a ton of artists are bringing the heat to Toronto next month. 

From legendary rock band The Who to global pop phenom Lizzo, we have all the concerts you don’t want to miss in October. The best part? Prices won’t cost you an arm and a leg. 

The Who

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by The Who (@officialthewho)

When: Sunday, October 2 
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Time: 7:30 pm 
Tickets: Starting at $61.50, available here


Jack Harlow

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by @jackharlow

When: Wednesday, October 5 
Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum
Time: 7:45 pm 
Tickets: Starting at $159, available here


Bryan Adams

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams)

When: Wednesday, October 5 
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Time: 8 pm 
Tickets: Starting at $19, available here


Gorillaz

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Gorillaz (@gorillaz)

When: Thursday, October 6 
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Time: 7:30 pm 
Tickets: Starting at $82.50, available here 


Lizzo

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

When: Friday, October 7 
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $158, available here


Iron Maiden

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Iron Maiden (@ironmaiden)

When: Tuesday, October 11 
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Time: 7:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $92, available here


Michael Bublé

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble)

When: Wednesday, October 12 
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $60, available here


Muse

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by MUSE (@muse)

When: Friday, October 14 
Where: History
Time: 7 pm
Tickets: Starting at $398, available here


Demi Lovato

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

When: Saturday, October 15 
Where: History
Time: 7 pm
Tickets: Starting at $132, available here

The Smashing Pumpkins

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by The Smashing Pumpkins (@smashingpumpkins)

When: Monday, October 24 
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Time: 6:30 pm
Tickets: Starting at $69, available here


Charlie Puth

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Charlie Puth (@charlieputh)

When: Thursday, October 27 
Where: Massey Hall
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $88, available here

