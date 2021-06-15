8 of the best spots to take sunset photos in Toronto

Please note: As of June 11, Ontario has entered Step 1 of its phased reopening plan. While restrictions have been relaxed, if you go out, maintain physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Sunrises are often a little too early for us, but a beautiful sunset to round out the day can’t be beaten.

They’re predictably on time but different every single evening. The slow setting is always a romantic sight, especially when the sun scatters the light in the sky, turning it from blue to bright reds, pinks, oranges and yellows.

A gorgeous sunset should never be wasted, but searching high and low to find the best lookout spots is the first step to taking in the moment.

Here are nine of the greatest places in Toronto to view the city’s unique sunsets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Broadview Hotel – Toronto (@broadviewhotel)

Definitely one of the fancier places on the list, so if you’re making a reservation on their iconic patio, be sure to plan for a sunset timing. This restored boutique hotel in Toronto’s east end has expansive windows and an incredible outdoor space to see the sunset at every angle over great food and drinks. As of June 11, current restrictions allow a maximum of four people per table.

Address: 106 Broadview Avenue, Toronto

Phone: 416-362-8439

Located in Toronto’s urban wilderness, Tommy Thompson Park is a great place to experience nature. Not only is it an amazing place for bird watching, but sunsets too. With the sun often setting across the water, and behind the skyline of the city, it’s a picturesque version of the city we rarely get to see.

Address: 1 Leslie Street, Toronto

The Humber Bay Arch Bridge

The Humber Bay Arch Bridge stretches across the water, serving as an important pedestrian and cycling portion of the Martin Goodman Trail. Whether you’re out for a stroll, or an evening bike ride, seeing the yellow sky at sunset over the water is an amazing sight.

Polson Pier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cabana Waterfront Patio (@cabanapoolbar)

The Toronto views at Polson Pier are the best in the area, even in average conditions. During a glorious sunset, the backdrop is astonishing. You’re free to take in the pier walk or enjoy the sunset over a few drinks at the ideally located Cabana Pool Bar.

Address: 11 Polson Street, Toronto

Trillium Park

Trillium Park is one of Toronto’s newest parks, with a waterfront pathway for some incredible sunset viewing points. The view is incredibly calming. However you enjoy the sunset, Trillium Park is a great place to do it.

Address: 955 Lake Shore Blvd W, Toronto

Toronto Island Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Islands (@toronto.islands)

There are plenty of lookout points and an expansive island to enjoy at Toronto Island Park. After taking a ferry ride and enjoying the day exploring, a sunset is the perfect way to relax. Before heading back, take it all in with whoever you’re with.

There are two Riverdale Parks — east and west — separated by the Don River. Both are great, but when trying to capture that perfect sunset behind the Toronto skyline, we highly suggest choosing the east side. The skyscrapers poking high above the green tops of the Don Valley trees always create a surreal image.

Address: 550 Broadview Avenue, Toronto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One King West Hotel (@onekingwest)

Sugar Beach is a whimsical new sandy beach park that feels inspired by the pink neon glow of the 80s. With the candy-striped rock outcroppings, pink chairs, and pink umbrellas, a pink sunset feels like you’re dreaming.

Address: Lower Jarvis Street and Queens Quay E, Toronto

