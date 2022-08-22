Travel GuidesMappedCuratedOutdoors

Ontario has a breathtaking natural "bathtub" you need to visit (PHOTOS)

Aug 22 2022, 8:30 pm
@shae.collins/Instagram

It’s called Bathtub Island, and it’s a hidden gem found at Katherine Cove in Lake Superior Provincial Park.

Sure, that’s about 9 hours northwest of Toronto, but this spot delivers exactly what its name promises: a bathtub, in an island.

That’s right, you can bask in an all-natural basin that’s shallow enough for maximum relaxation. Surrounding your spectacular splash-pad is some of the freshest water on the planet in Caribbean colours and the pearliest of white sandy beaches.

Located on Lake Superior, the clear water and fine sand beach make Katherine Cove area is perfect for a summer day.

While the surrounding water is cold, the sun warms up the water that collects in the hollow for a true bathtub experience.

Get ready to soak in this natural bathtub.

