Ontario has a breathtaking natural "bathtub" you need to visit (PHOTOS)
It’s called Bathtub Island, and it’s a hidden gem found at Katherine Cove in Lake Superior Provincial Park.
Sure, that’s about 9 hours northwest of Toronto, but this spot delivers exactly what its name promises: a bathtub, in an island.
That’s right, you can bask in an all-natural basin that’s shallow enough for maximum relaxation. Surrounding your spectacular splash-pad is some of the freshest water on the planet in Caribbean colours and the pearliest of white sandy beaches.
- You might also like:
- Hidden gem: There's a gorgeous sandy beach an hour from Toronto
- The Ontario beach you definitely need to visit before summer ends
- Canada's Mystic Beach named one of the 50 best beaches in the world (PHOTOS)
Located on Lake Superior, the clear water and fine sand beach make Katherine Cove area is perfect for a summer day.
While the surrounding water is cold, the sun warms up the water that collects in the hollow for a true bathtub experience.
Get ready to soak in this natural bathtub.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram