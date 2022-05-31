FoodBoozeFood EventsFood News

Toronto Beach Club to launch sunset patio parties all summer long

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
May 31 2022, 7:25 pm
Toronto Beach Club to launch sunset patio parties all summer long
Toronto Beach Club

Toronto Beach Club wants to make the most out of the summer with the launch of Sunset Sundays, bringing food, drinks, and live entertainment to the forefront.

Starting June 5 and every Sunday after, enjoy a night full of live DJs, dancers, a light show, fire throwers, and more from 8 pm to late.

Along with the entertainment, Toronto Beach Club has upgraded its menu that still captures the essence of coastal Mediterranean cuisine.

The revamped menu includes Fritto Misto, baharat-spiced Grilled Iberico Pork Chop with mojo verde and apple jalapeño mostarda, Beef Tartare, and more. Don’t forget about the drinks!

New additions include Far Niente composed of Tanqueray gin, dry Vermouth, balsamic oil, smoked pearl onion, and truffle salt and Cantaloupe Island made with Belsazar Rosé Vermouth, Prosecco, cantaloupe, and soda.

What’s better than enjoying your summer by the beach?

