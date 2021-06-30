EventsSummer

All the amusement parks and waterparks reopening in and near Toronto

Summer is in full swing and Ontario has officially entered Step 2 of its reopening plan. That means amusement parks and water parks are prepared to welcome guests back.

It’s been a really long time since many of us have been able to enjoy a good old amusement park like Canada’s Wonderland – the epitome of summer fun.

Here’s all the amusement parks and waterparks reopening in and near Toronto:

Canada’s Wonderland

When: Opening July 5 for season pass holders and July 7 for all guests
Where: 1 Canada’s Wonderland Drive, Vaughan

Centre Island Toronto

When: After the province moves into Step 2 on June 30
Where: 9 Queens Quay West

Wet’n’wild

When: July 7 reopening date
Where: 7855 Finch Avenue West

Great Wolf Lodge

When: September 1
Where: 3950 Victoria Avenue, Niagara Falls

Additionally, all public pools in Toronto are now open.

