Paddle through Lake Ontario in a glowing LED kayak this summer

Paddle your way through Lake Ontario in an impressive glow-in-the-dark kayak as the sun sets in Toronto.

Toronto Kayaks is the city’s newest way to venture through the waters of Lake Ontario.

The company offers transparent hybrid kayak canoes that come fully equipped with Bluetooth speakers and LED lights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Kayaks (@torontokayaks)

A single-seat kayak is priced at $70 plus tax, and a two-seater is priced at $105 plus tax.

In order to place a reservation, Toronto Kayaks asks that customers email or send them a message on Instagram.