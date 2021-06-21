Ontario Place has finally opened its outdoor restaurant patio

Ontario Place has finally opened its Vista Eatery patio.

With a view of Lake Ontario, guests can enjoy a casual meal at Ontario Place with friends and family.

Burgers, patties, hot dogs, and more! Guests are able to stop by and get their hands on their favourite comfort foods and snacks while enjoying Ontario Place.

You can also get your hands on sweet treats like slushies, freezies and ice cream.

It’s officially patio season 🎉

The Vista Eatery patio is now open so stop by for a bite to eat or a drink. Visit our website for more info: https://t.co/HZgJwnXbCS

There are a lot of things to do and activities to take part in, such as movie nights, Segway tours, boat rentals and so much more.

The patio will be open from Friday to Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm and will continue to open daily after June 25.

Vista Eatery

Address: 955 Lake Shore Boulevard West

Hours: Friday to Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm

Daily Hive has reached out to Ontario Place for more information.