Here's where every single outdoor public pool in Toronto is located (MAP)

With the first official day of summer fast approaching, the City of Toronto is gearing up to open its outdoor public pools.

Forty-six of the city’s pools will open to swimmers on June 19, in addition to the 10 that opened last weekend.

The City said that due to “unforeseen mechanical repairs,” Ourland Outdoor Pool is expected to open on June 20, and Alexandra Park Outdoor Pool will open on June 22.

Anyone hoping to take a dip will need to book their 45-minute swim sessions days in advance through the City’s new online booking system.

Public pools remain free to use, but their capacity has been reduced to 25% in order to allow swimmers to physically distance themselves.

Hours of operation currently vary from pool to pool, but the City notes that they will expand to full hours on June 30, when schools close.

To help make plans throughout the summer, here is a map of every outdoor public pool in Toronto: