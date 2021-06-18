Free movies are coming back to Toronto's Fort York this summer

The Toronto Outdoor Picture Show is coming back this summer for a season of free outdoor movies until September.

TOPS is heading back to the Fort York National Historic Site starting in late July, right until Labour Day.

TOPS & Friends will be a multi-week film event celebrating the community and cinema.

The event schedule has not been shared, but eager moviegoers will be filled in on what’s to come in the next few weeks. Free tickets will also be distributed in advance on the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show website.

“Before the pandemic, thousands of people visited Fort York National Historic Site annually to explore its history and enjoy its public programs. Staying connected to each other during these challenging times is more important now than ever,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release.

“Stories have the power to build connections when they are inclusive of all voices. We are excited to welcome guests back to Fort York safely for Toronto Outdoor Picture Show for a dynamic range of film screenings.”

The event will run once Ontario heads into the second stage of its reopening plan and will ensure that everything is safely managed and physically spaced out for a limited number of attendees.

“We at TOPS and the wonderful staff at Fort York are very proud of what we were able to create last summer. For urban citizens who explore the city on foot or by bicycle, there were so few arts and culture options amid the pandemic, and it was a truly special experience to enjoy cinema with our friends and neighbours last August,” said artistic and executive Director Emily Reid.

“This summer, we look forward to sharing this special site with our friends in the local film festival community who haven’t engaged in person with their own audiences in well over a year.”

If you want to get your hands on free tickets, TOPS encourages the public to check their social media pages to stay in the loop. All TOPS screenings are free or pay-what-you-can.

Fans can expect more information on the lineup in July.

Toronto Outdoor Picture Show

When: Late July to September.

Where: Fort York National Historic Site