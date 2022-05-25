Disney star performing at an epic pizza festival in GTA next month

Pizza and live entertainment make for the ultimate summer combo. And this tasty treat is being served up at a massive food festival taking place just north of Toronto next month.

Vaughan Pizza Fest, presented by La Piazza Wood Ovens, is happening from June 17 to 19 at the Improve Canada plaza on Keele Street and Steeles Avenue near Highway 407.

Foodies are excited for the return of the outdoor pizza celebration, which was scaled down in 2020 and forced to skip 2021. And the family-friendly festivities are shaping up to be bigger than ever!

Attendees of North America’s largest pizza festival will enjoy delicious pies from over a dozen pizzerias, as well as treats from a variety of food, dessert, and drink vendors.

The entertainment headliner of Vaughan Pizza Fest 2022 is Disney star Adassa, an Afro-Colombian singer and actor who voiced Dolores in the Golden Globe- and Oscar-winning film, Encanto.

Adassa will be singing songs from the animated hit, including the chart-topping “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” during an afternoon performance on Saturday, June 18. She will also be holding a free autograph signing and photo opportunity session for fans at the fest.

Guests at the Pizza Fest on Friday and Saturday evenings will be entertained by Joe Avati, an Australian-Italian comic who holds the record for the fastest-selling comedy show in Canada, Canadian comic Lu Sicilianu Raggiatu, and Toronto’s Roberta Battaglia.

Battaglia is a singing prodigy who won legions of fans on her way to placing fourth on America’s Got Talent in 2020 at the age of 10.

Things get even more epic on Sunday, June 19 during Sunday Pizza Fest presented by Vaughan Con. Enjoy free entry on Father’s Day courtesy of the convention and experience superhero photo ops, meet and greets, and more. Plus there will be a live wrestling show while you eat your ‘za.

So start saving your appetite, because you’re going to need it! Tickets for Vaughan Pizza Fest are on sale now.

When: June 17 to 19, 2022

Time: Doors on Friday open at 5 pm, doors on Saturday open at 12 pm, doors on Sunday are TBA

Where: Improve Canada plaza on Keele Street and Steeles Avenue near Highway 407

Cost: Various, purchase online