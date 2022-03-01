A Toronto teen gets to flash her golden ticket to Hollywood after an emotional performance on American Idol wowed all three celebrity judges.

Nicolina Bozzo, an 18-year-old university student, sang a powerful rendition of “She Used to be Mine” during the show’s season 20 premiere. The ballad was written and recorded by Sara Bareilles for the Broadway musical Waitress.

During Bozzo’s powerful performance, Katy Perry pointed at her leg to show the other two judges the goosebumps.

Bozzo got a standing ovation and a “yes” from all three judges.

“I felt your whole life story in that song,” said Perry.

“Sorry about that one,” quipped Bozzo.

“Everybody has their pain, and their sorrow, and their sadness, but it’s about connecting to the heart,” continued Perry.

Bozzo also drew praise from the other judges.

“Girl, that was just ridiculous, and the journey of your voice is what’s so infectious,” said Lionel Richie. “I’m a fan of yours.”

“You’re amazing,” said Luke Bryan. “You go into a place in your mind right before you sing, and that’s what big-time singers do.”

“You’re going to Hollywood!” they shouted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicolina (@nicolinabozzo)

During her audition, Bozzo said that she often sings with her siblings. “It’s always been in my blood and something that I did with my family as well,” she said.

The future certainly looks golden for this talented Toronto teen.

Watch Bozzo’s audition below: