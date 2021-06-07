Summer music returns: a full list of outdoor concerts coming to Seattle

With the return of live music comes classic outdoor concerts that make summer in Seattle, well, summer.

Thanks to the lifting of restrictions on June 30, summer concerts in Washington are set to be back in full swing this summer.

We’ve compiled a full list of outdoor concerts in and around Seattle taking place this July through the end of September for you to get your groove on:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woodland Park Zoo (@woodlandparkzoo)

July 18 – The Posies with Tres Leches

July 25 – Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio with Marshall Law Band

July 28 – The Dip

August 8 – Naked Giants with Beverly Crusher

August 15 – Damien Jurado with Black Belt Eagle Scout

August 25 – Polyrhythmics with the Black Tones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington State Fair (@wastatefair)

September 3 – Roger Daltrey

September 4 – Carrie Underwood

September 5 – Ice Cube

September 6 – The Beach Boys

September 9 – Dancin’ in the Dirt Party with the Oak Ridge Boys

September 10 – Michael Ray Dancin’ in the Dirt Party

September 11 – 38 Special Dancin’ in the Dirt Party

September 15 – Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus

September 18 – Sublime with Rome

September 20 – TobyMac

September 22 – Styx and REO Speedwagon

September 23 – Lee Brice

September 24 – Macklemore

September 25 – Darius Rucker

September 26 – Old Dominion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snoqualmie Casino (@snocasino)

August 13 – Austin Jenckes

August 14 – Skid Row

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watershed Festival (@watershedfestival)

July 30 to August 1 – Watershed Festival

August 14 – Echoes Through the Canyon: Brandi Carlile with Sheryl Crow

August 20 to 22 – Bass Canyon

August 27 to 29 – Phish

September 3 to 5 – Dave Matthews Band

September 10 – Tame Impala

September 18 – Kiss: End of the Road World Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MATT WALSH PHOTOGRAPHY (@mattysw)

August 14 – Primus

August 22 – Atmosphere/Cypress Hill

August 27 – Rebelution

September 7 – Sylvan Esso

September 11 and 12 – Modest Mouse

September 19 – Needtobreathe

September 25 – Lord Huron

View this post on Instagram A post shared by White River Amphitheatre (@whiteriveramp)

August 10 – Maroon 5

August 21 – Banda MS

August 26 – The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker

August 30 – The Jonas Brothers

September 5 – Megadeath and Lamb of God

September 17 – Jason Aldean

September 27 – Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair