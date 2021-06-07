Summer music returns: a full list of outdoor concerts coming to Seattle
With the return of live music comes classic outdoor concerts that make summer in Seattle, well, summer.
Thanks to the lifting of restrictions on June 30, summer concerts in Washington are set to be back in full swing this summer.
- See also:
We’ve compiled a full list of outdoor concerts in and around Seattle taking place this July through the end of September for you to get your groove on:
BECU Zoo Tunes at the Woodland Park Zoo
View this post on Instagram
July 18 – The Posies with Tres Leches
July 25 – Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio with Marshall Law Band
July 28 – The Dip
August 8 – Naked Giants with Beverly Crusher
August 15 – Damien Jurado with Black Belt Eagle Scout
August 25 – Polyrhythmics with the Black Tones
Washington State Fair—Columbia Bank Concert Series
View this post on Instagram
September 3 – Roger Daltrey
September 4 – Carrie Underwood
September 5 – Ice Cube
September 6 – The Beach Boys
September 9 – Dancin’ in the Dirt Party with the Oak Ridge Boys
September 10 – Michael Ray Dancin’ in the Dirt Party
September 11 – 38 Special Dancin’ in the Dirt Party
September 15 – Bishop Briggs and Noah Cyrus
September 18 – Sublime with Rome
September 20 – TobyMac
September 22 – Styx and REO Speedwagon
September 23 – Lee Brice
September 24 – Macklemore
September 25 – Darius Rucker
September 26 – Old Dominion
Snoqualmie Casino Mountain View Plaza
View this post on Instagram
August 13 – Austin Jenckes
August 14 – Skid Row
The Gorge Amphitheater
View this post on Instagram
July 30 to August 1 – Watershed Festival
August 14 – Echoes Through the Canyon: Brandi Carlile with Sheryl Crow
August 20 to 22 – Bass Canyon
August 27 to 29 – Phish
September 3 to 5 – Dave Matthews Band
September 10 – Tame Impala
September 18 – Kiss: End of the Road World Tour
Marymoor Park Concerts
View this post on Instagram
August 14 – Primus
August 22 – Atmosphere/Cypress Hill
August 27 – Rebelution
September 7 – Sylvan Esso
September 11 and 12 – Modest Mouse
September 19 – Needtobreathe
September 25 – Lord Huron
The White River Amphitheater
View this post on Instagram
August 10 – Maroon 5
August 21 – Banda MS
August 26 – The Black Crowes Present: Shake Your Money Maker
August 30 – The Jonas Brothers
September 5 – Megadeath and Lamb of God
September 17 – Jason Aldean
September 27 – Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair