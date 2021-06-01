Two huge craft fairs are making their way to Washington this summer

Both the Edmonds Summer Fest and Tacoma Summer fest will be run by Seattle’s favorite craft fair producers, Urban Craft Uprising, and will take place in July and August, respectively.

Both events are set to feature dozens of vendors and are completely free to attend.

Vendors include local crafters with a wide variety of crafted foods, including clothing, jewelry, wallets, paper goods, candles, food, art, and more.

The free event on July 24 is running at the Frances Anderson Center in Edmonds, while the fest in Tacoma runs on August 7 and 8.

Both festivals are currently still accepting vendor applications. Those interested in applying can do so on the Urban Craft Uprising website.

When: Saturday, July 24

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Frances Anderson Center

Admission: Free

When: August 7 and 8

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Point Ruston

Admission: Free