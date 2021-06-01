EventsSummerShoppingCurated

Two huge craft fairs are making their way to Washington this summer

Alyssa Therrien
Alyssa Therrien
|
Jun 1 2021, 3:52 pm
Two huge craft fairs are making their way to Washington this summer
Urban Craft Uprising

If you’ve been missing craft fairs and markets this past year, we’ve got a surprise for you: two huge craft markets are happening in Edmonds and Tacoma this year.

Both the Edmonds Summer Fest and Tacoma Summer fest will be run by Seattle’s favorite craft fair producers, Urban Craft Uprising, and will take place in July and August, respectively.

Both events are set to feature dozens of vendors and are completely free to attend.

Vendors include local crafters with a wide variety of crafted foods, including clothing, jewelry, wallets, paper goods, candles, food, art, and more.

The free event on July 24 is running at the Frances Anderson Center in Edmonds, while the fest in Tacoma runs on August 7 and 8.

Both festivals are currently still accepting vendor applications. Those interested in applying can do so on the Urban Craft Uprising website.

Edmonds Summer Fest 

When: Saturday, July 24
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Frances Anderson Center
Admission: Free

Tacoma Summer Fest

When: August 7 and 8
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Point Ruston
Admission: Free

Alyssa TherrienAlyssa Therrien
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Shopping
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT