7 u-pick farms to get your own berries around Seattle this summer

Pick strawberries, raspberries, or both at Remlinger Farms. The strawberry u-pick fields are typically open June through the first week of July, while the raspberry u-pick begins mid-June through August.

Location: 32610 NE 32nd Street, Carnation

Phone: 425-333-4135

As the name suggests, Mountainview Blueberry Farm allows you to pick your own blueberries. Enjoy roaming through nine acres of luscious blueberries and taking home packed buckets.

Location: 7617 E Lowell-Larimer Road, Snohomish

A not-so-hidden secret of Olalla is the Olalla U-Pick Blueberry Farm. Family-owned and operated, this spot is open by appointment only. They’re currently estimating a July 10th opening and will make bookings available shortly.

Location: 12257 Arab Lane, Olalla

Phone: 360-602-5649

Harvold Berry Farm has several types of strawberries including Puget Crimson, Shuksan, and Marys Peak varieties. This year, strawberries will open in mid-June, while raspberry picking opens in early July.

Location: 5207 Carnation-Duvall Road NE, Carnation

Phone: 425-333-4185

Pearson’s Bees and Berries allows you to pick your own blueberries, which are sustainably grown and chemical-free. You can also enjoy local honey, which comes from the bees kept on-site.

Location: 1733 NE 20th Street, Renton

Open June through October, Bailey Family Farm allows you to pick berries and vegetables. Their strawberries are available for picking starting June 2nd. However, if they get picked out, they will close for a couple of days to allow for more to ripen.

Location: 12711 Springhetti Road Snohomish

Phone: 360-568-8826

Although it seems like they haven’t updated their website in a minute, we can assure you that it’s because Skipley Farm focuses its time on their wonderful produce. This year, pick currants, gooseberry, jostaberry, cherries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, apples, plums, pears, grapes, elderberries, kiwi berries, and persimmons.

Location: 7228 Skipley Road, Snohomish

Phone: 206-679-6576

