Here's what Washington needs to do in order to fully reopen: Department of Health

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has announced that the full reopening of Washington State could happen this month, as long as high vaccination rates continue.

If 70% or more of Washingtonians over the age of 16 initiate vaccination, Washington’s state of emergency may be able to lift earlier than the predicted June 30th.

“We need to continue to focus on our vaccination efforts. To fully reopen and protect our communities, we want to see at least 70% of eligible Washington residents get their first dose – right now, we’re at about 59%, so we still have a ways to go,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health, in a press release.

Washington has also fully adopted masking guidance issued by the CDC, allowing those who’ve received their full vaccinations to stop wearing masks indoors and out.

The new masking guidance does not apply to correctional facilities, homeless shelters, schools, as well as health care settings such as hospitals, long-term care, or doctor’s offices. The federal order requiring masks on public transportation remains in place.