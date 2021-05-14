EventsNewsCoronavirus

Seattle and King County vaccination sites to become festival-like

Alyssa Therrien
Alyssa Therrien
|
May 14 2021, 11:13 am
Seattle and King County vaccination sites to become festival-like
Boyloso/Shutterstock

In case getting vaccinated wasn’t enticing enough, Seattle and King County will be adding a festival-like feature to each vaccination site.

Partnering with 4Culture, an organization that provides funding and support for cultural work in King County, the updated “Vax To The Future” sites will include live music, “I got vaccinated” buttons designed by local artists, as well as a photobooth for people to take selfies.

The “Vax To The Future” sites will begin on May 14.

So far, 70.6% of King County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, and 52.5% of King County residents are fully vaccinated.

Washingtonians as young as 12 years old are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and can make appointments anywhere that Pfizer vaccines are being distributed.

Those interested in scheduling their vaccine appointments can do so at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.

Alyssa TherrienAlyssa Therrien
+ Listed
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT