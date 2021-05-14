Seattle and King County vaccination sites to become festival-like

In case getting vaccinated wasn’t enticing enough, Seattle and King County will be adding a festival-like feature to each vaccination site.

Partnering with 4Culture, an organization that provides funding and support for cultural work in King County, the updated “Vax To The Future” sites will include live music, “I got vaccinated” buttons designed by local artists, as well as a photobooth for people to take selfies.

The “Vax To The Future” sites will begin on May 14.

We’re excited to partner w/ @4Culture to launch a new pilot program at vaccination sites: **𝗩𝗮𝘅 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲**#VaxToTheFuture will bring art to COVID-19 vaccination sites throughout the county to enhance the experience of getting vaccinated. 🎨🎷🎶 pic.twitter.com/OSt6KhGQ4B — Public Health – Seattle & King County (@KCPubHealth) May 13, 2021

So far, 70.6% of King County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, and 52.5% of King County residents are fully vaccinated.

Washingtonians as young as 12 years old are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and can make appointments anywhere that Pfizer vaccines are being distributed.

Those interested in scheduling their vaccine appointments can do so at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.