Walmart and Sam's Club stores no longer requiring masks in store

Customers and staff who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will no longer need to wear a mask in Walmart stores, the retail giant announced Friday.

Unless one is required by state or local laws, employees who are fully vaccinated will be able to work at Walmart’s stores, offices, or other facilities maskless beginning Tuesday.

The information was shared to Walmart and Sam’s Club employees through an internal memo sent by John Furner, Walmart U.S. CEO; Kath McLay, Sam’s Club CEO; and Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart’s executive vice president of health and wellness.

The memo came just one day after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its public health guidelines, stating that that the often-mentioned coronavirus recommendations no longer apply to people in the US who are fully vaccinated.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearings masks or physically distancing, resume domestic travel, refrain from testing before or after travel, and no longer need to self-quarantine upon returning to the US.