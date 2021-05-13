Fully vaccinated people in the US no longer need to wear a mask indoors: CDC

Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its public health guidelines on Thursday and now say that the often-mentioned coronavirus recommendations no longer apply to people in the US who are fully vaccinated.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearings masks or physically distancing, resume domestic travel, refrain from testing before or after travel, and no longer need to self-quarantine upon returning to the US.

The federal health agency says for now, fully vaccinated people should continue to get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.