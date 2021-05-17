Fully vaccinated customers no longer required to wear masks in Target

Target is the latest company to announce that fully vaccinated customers and employees will no longer need to wear a face mask in its stores.

Following new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, Target will be following state rules on masks and face coverings.

“Face coverings continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores,” the company said in an update.

Shoppers and staff are considered fully vaccinated if it has been two weeks since their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

The retail giant is the latest in following the new CDC guidelines, joining Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Costco, and Starbucks.